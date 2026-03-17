Fluor Stock Soars 17% in the Past Year: Should Investors Buy It Now?

Shares of Fluor Corporation FLR have surged 17.3% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Engineering – R&D Services industry 49.9% growth. The relative underperformance reflects investor caution around execution consistency and project-related risks, which have weighed on sentiment despite ongoing strategic progress.



That said, this Texas-based engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services provider’s prospects are gaining from robust demand across infrastructure markets, including data centers, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, energy transition, fuel production, and mining and metals. The company’s diversified service portfolio helps reduce exposure to market uncertainties. In addition, Fluor’s disciplined capital allocation approach and refined business strategy are expected to support long-term shareholder value.



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Furthermore, Fluor has outperformed some other players, including AECOM ACM, Jacobs Solutions Inc. J and KBR, Inc. KBR in the past year. In the said time frame, AECOM and KBR have lost 4.9% and 20.4%, respectively, while Jacobs gained 5.2%. Let us look at the factors driving this performance.

Strong Backlog Strengthens Fluor’s Growth Visibility

Fluor entered 2026 with a strong backlog position, providing clear visibility into future revenues. The company ended 2025 with a backlog of $25.5 billion, supported by a diversified mix of projects across multiple end markets. Notably, about 81% of this backlog is tied to reimbursable contracts, which offer better cost visibility and reduce execution risk compared with fixed-price work.



The backlog is backed by steady order inflows, with total new awards reaching $12 billion in 2025, of which nearly 87% were reimbursable. Additional growth also came from normal project expansions, reflecting continued activity across ongoing work. This increasing share of reimbursable contracts highlights a more disciplined project selection approach and supports margin stability. With strong project visibility and improving client confidence, Fluor expects roughly 50-60% of this backlog to convert into revenues in 2026, supporting near-term growth visibility.

FLR’s Diverse End Markets Support Steady Opportunities

Fluor operates across a wide range of end markets, which helps maintain a steady flow of project opportunities. The company is actively pursuing work across LNG, mining and metals, advanced technologies, nuclear fuels and government services.



The company highlighted increasing demand across key areas such as copper, power, life sciences and semiconductor facilities. This diversification helps Fluor balance project cycles and capture opportunities across different industries. With strong positioning in large and complex EPC projects, the company continues to maintain a steady pipeline of opportunities.

AI Capabilities Enhance Fluor’s Execution and Efficiency

Fluor is increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence to improve project execution and operational efficiency. The company has developed a predictive analytics platform using data from more than 200 large EPC projects, helping improve planning accuracy and cost estimation.



AI is now being applied across the project lifecycle, including design, procurement and construction, as well as internal functions such as finance and supply chain. These capabilities are helping Fluor improve decision-making, enhance execution speed and strengthen its competitive positioning. Over time, these initiatives are expected to support better project outcomes and operational performance.

FLR Trading at a Discount

The company’s current valuation is enticing for investors. FLR stock is currently trading at a discount compared with its industry peers on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis. The discounted valuation indicates an attractive option for investors looking for a suitable entry point.



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Furthermore, within the peer group, AECOM, Jacobs and KBR are trading at forward P/E multiples of 14.06, 17.02 and 8.92, respectively.

Earnings Estimate Revision of FLR

FLR’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have increased over the past 30 days to $2.75 and $3.21 per share, respectively. The estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 25.6% and 16.6%, respectively.

EPS Trend



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How to Play FLR Stock?

Despite concerns around execution consistency and project-related risks, Fluor’s fundamentals remain supported by strong backlog visibility, diversified end-market exposure and improving earnings outlook. The company’s focus on reimbursable contracts and disciplined project selection is also aiding margin stability as it executes complex projects.



In addition, favorable estimate revisions and an attractive valuation strengthen the investment case. Given this backdrop, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock appears well positioned for further upside. Investors may consider adding FLR to their portfolios to benefit from its growth prospects. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AECOM (ACM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KBR, Inc. (KBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.