Fluor Shares Sink After the Company Slashes Its Dividend

As part of its effort to revamp its flagging performance, engineering and construction company Fluor said Tuesday it would sell assets and slash its dividend by 52%.

The stock (ticker: FLR) was down 9% at $18.80 Tuesday morning. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%.

The company has had weak results lately, with negative earnings in its previous two quarters. It reported a second-quarter loss of $3.96 a share.

The quarterly dividend will be cut to 10 cents a share from 21 cents. The stock was recently yielding 4.1%.

Following a review of its strategy and operations, Fluor said it plans to sell its government and equipment businesses and to cut overhead costs by $100 million. It expects the proceeds from those sales to exceed $1 billion.

As of June 30, the company’s long-term debt, including lease obligations, totaled about $1.9 billion, according to FactSet. Its shareholder equity was about $2.4 billion.

In a release, the company said the moves are designed to “improve the financial stability of the company and allow the remaining businesses to refocus on engineering, construction and maintenance services in core markets.”

Fluor also said that lead director Peter Fluor has stepped down as chairman of the organization and compensation committee, and he has told the company he would not stand for re-election next year.

