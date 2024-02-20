Fluor Shares Fall After Reporting Q4 Loss Despite Beating Street And Increased Revenue

(RTTNews) - Shares of engineering and construction firm Fluor Corporation (FLR) are falling more than 5 percent Tuesday morning after reporting a loss in the fourth quarter compared with profit last year. The company's revenue came in below analysts' view.

Fluor reported a loss of $21 million or $0.12 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with earnings of $9 million or $0.01 loss per share in the prior year.

Excluding special items, the company posted profit of $0.68 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $3.8 billion, up from $3.7 billion a year ago.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report profit of $0.57 per share, on revenues of $4.11 billion for the quarter.

FLR, currently at $39.27, has traded in the range of $25.69 - $43.24 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.