Fluor Secures Key Role in X-energy's Advanced Nuclear Project for Dow

Fluor Corporation FLR has been awarded a contract to provide essential engineering and planning services for X-energy’s advanced nuclear project at Dow’s Seadrift facility in Texas. Fluor is specifically tasked with Front-End Loading Stage 2 (FEL-2), a critical preliminary phase where engineers define the project’s scope, assess technical feasibility, and establish rigorous cost and risk management frameworks.



This phase is a vital determinant of whether the project will proceed to full-scale development and could position Fluor for significant future construction contracts. Ultimately, the agreement represents a major step in deploying small modular reactor (SMR) technology to provide clean energy for large-scale industrial operations.



Fluor shares declined 0.3% during after hours yesterday.

Comprehensive Project Overview

The project entails the development of four 80-megawatt small modular reactors at Dow’s Seadrift site, aimed at supplying carbon-free electricity and industrial steam while replacing aging infrastructure. These SMRs offer a more flexible, scalable and potentially safer alternative to conventional nuclear reactors.



The initiative is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy under its Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, which accelerates commercialization through cost-sharing partnerships with private industry. The project has already cleared an important regulatory step, with a construction permit application submitted in March 2025 and currently under review by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, indicating progress while formal approvals remain pending. Backed by more than eight decades of nuclear expertise, Fluor is well-positioned to support the execution of this high-profile initiative.



With more than eight decades of nuclear expertise, Fluor brings proven execution and deep regulatory experience to advance this landmark project. The award reinforces its strength in managing complex federal partnerships — including its long-standing work with the U.S. Department of Energy — while mitigating technical risks at the pre-construction stage.

Robust Backlog Growth Bodes Well for Fluor

Fluor’s fourth-quarter 2025 results underscore a successful transition from its “Fix & Build” phase to a “Grow & Execute” strategy, supported by a robust backlog of $25.5 billion. Total new awards for full-year 2025 reached $12 billion, with 87% structured as reimbursable contracts, enhancing earnings visibility and margin stability. The backlog composition remains strong, with 81% reimbursable, reinforcing predictable revenue streams. Management expects a book-to-burn ratio above 1 in 2026, driven by improving client confidence and a solid pipeline, particularly in the second half of the year.



Segment-wise, Urban Solutions secured key wins, including a major life sciences contract with Eli Lilly and Company, alongside mining and infrastructure projects. Mission Solutions benefited from a six-year extension at the Portsmouth site and expansion work with Centrus Energy Corp. Energy Solutions continues to focus on higher-margin engineering services, highlighted by its role in X-energy’s SMR project, a U.S. LNG FEED contract and a utility agreement for gas-fired projects, while advancing nuclear work in Romania and pursuing a large U.S. data center opportunity.

FLR's Share Price Performance

FLR stock has gained 9.4% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 11.9% growth.



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While Fluor faces ongoing market headwinds — including project delays, geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic risks — its "Building a Better Future" strategy remains the focal point. The steady stream of contract wins across the chemicals, energy transition and advanced technology sectors supports a positive outlook for the company's upcoming prospects.

FLR’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, Fluor flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are:



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.2%, on average. FIX stock has surged 69.9% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comfort Systems’ fiscal 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 20.3% and 26.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Everus Construction Group ECG presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 66.3%, on average. ECG stock has jumped 40.3% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECG’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 10.9% and 5.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.7%, on average. STRL stock has gained 7.3% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 24.6% and 25.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

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Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.