Fluor says U.S. SEC probing certain financial reports

Shanti S Nair Reuters
Fluor Corp said on Tuesday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating the engineering and construction firm's past accounting and financial reports for possible errors.

The company is conducting its own review and has not determined as to whether there are prior period material errors in its financial statements, although such remains possible, Fluor said in a statement.

