Fluor says company ‘four quarters behind’ its prior 2026 EBITDA target

Says company probably four quarters behind its previously stated 2026 EBITDA target of $800M-$950M. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FLR:
- Morning Movers: Expedia, Airbnb moving in opposite directions after results
- Fluor tightens FY24 adjusted EPS view to $2.55-$2.75 from $2.50-$3.00
- Fluor increases share repurchase program to 30.5M shares
- Fluor reports Q3 adjusted EPS 51c, consensus 76c
- Fluor price target raised to $64 from $57 at KeyBanc
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.