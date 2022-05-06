Fluor Reaffirms FY22 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, engineering company Fluor Corp. (FLR) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to projects adjusted earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.40 per share.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.