Fluor Raises Full Year Adj. EPS Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting third-quarter results on Friday, Fluor Corporation (FLR) increased its full year adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $0.85 to $1.00 per share, from a range of $0.60 to $0.80 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.61. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.23. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.14, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net earnings from continuing operations to stockholders increased to $36.9 million from $21.5 million, last year. Net income from continuing operations was $0.26 per share, for the quarter.

Total revenue declined to $3.10 billion from $3.46 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $2.76 billion in revenue.

Shares of Fluor Corporation were up 8% in pre-market trade on Friday.

