Fluor Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss, Stock Up

Fluor Corporation FLR reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line grew, but the top line declined.

The quarter’s results reflect increased execution activities across several large projects in all of the company’s segments, as well as the sale of NuScale. Fluor’s 2025 outlook appears promising, supported by new service contracts with the U.S. Air Force, additional work for the intelligence community and projects for the National Cancer Institute.

The company also expects a decision soon on a small but strategically important AUKUS-related award in partnership with its Australian counterpart. On the nuclear enrichment front, Fluor remains well-positioned across four active prospects.

Fluor focuses on expanding its reimbursable backlog, strengthening its capital structure and enhancing project execution. In addition, the company’s capital allocation program is doing well to drive long-term value creation for its clients, employees and shareholders.

FLR stock grew 2.6% during Friday’s trading hours and gained an additional 1.2% in the after-hours trading session.

Inside Fluor’s Q3 Results

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 68 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 54.6%. In the year-ago quarter, it reported an adjusted EPS of 51 cents.

Fluor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fluor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fluor Corporation Quote

Quarterly revenues of $3.4 billion missed the consensus mark of $4.12 billion by 18.2%. Additionally, the figure declined 18% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $4.1 billion.

The company’s segment loss was $439 million; this loss was mainly caused by the impact of the Santos ruling, where Fluor had to pay a $653 million charge, which affected the company’s financial results.

The segment margin was negative 13%, against positive 2.9% in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA in the reported period was $161 million, up from $124 million in the prior-year period.

Fluor's total new awards in the quarter were $3.3 billion compared with $2.7 billion in the year-ago period. The consolidated backlog at the third-quarter end was $28.2 billion, down from $31.3 billion a year ago.

FLR’s Segmental Discussion

The Energy Solutions segment’s revenues declined 81.6% year over year to $262 million in the quarter. The sharp decline was due to the charge related to a court ruling on the Santos project in Australia.

New awards were $222 million, down from $1.5 billion a year ago. The backlog at the quarter-end was $5.1 billion, down from $8.8 billion a year ago.

Revenues in the Urban Solutions segment totaled $2.34 billion, up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. The uptrend was driven by increased execution activities on life sciences and mining projects. However, the segment’s margin contracted 90 bps to 2.6% from 3.5% a year ago.

New awards were $1.8 billion in the quarter, up from $828 million a year ago. The backlog at the quarter-end was $20.5 billion, up 8% from $19 billion a year ago.

Revenues in the Mission Solutions segment totaled $761 million, up 19.8% from the year-ago level of $635 million. The segment’s margin was down 260 bps year over year to 4.5%.

It booked new awards worth $1.3 billion, significantly up from $274 million a year ago. The backlog at the quarter-end was $2.6 billion, down from $3.1 billion a year ago.

The Other segment, which comprises Stork and Fluor’s ownership in NuScale, generated revenues of $2 million in the quarter, significantly down from $100 million in the year-ago period. The segment generated a loss of $1 million against a $46 million loss a year ago.

Financial Details of FLR

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Fluor had cash and cash equivalents of $2.78 billion, down from $2.91 billion at the end of 2024.

Cash used by operating activities was negative $21 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared with $501 million in the year-ago period.

Fluor Raises 2025 Guidance

For 2025, Fluor expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.10-$2.25 (the prior expectation was in the range of $1.95-$2.15). This compares with the adjusted EPS of $2.32 reported in 2024.

The company is expecting adjusted EBITDA to be between $510 million and $540 million (the prior expectation was in the range of $475 to $525 million). The range compares with $530 million reported last year.

FLR’s Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

Fluor currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Vulcan Materials Company VMC reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.

The quarterly performance of Vulcan was driven by solid contributions from its aggregates-led business, alongside effective commercial and operational execution. The market’s public infrastructure spending trends are favoring its business prospects despite tariff-related uncertainties circling the economy. Vulcan now expects adjusted EBITDA for 2025 to be between $2.35 billion and $2.45 billion, up from $2.06 billion reported in 2024.

Masco Corporation MAS posted lackluster third-quarter 2025 results, wherein the adjusted earnings and net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and tumbled year over year. The quarter’s performance was hurt due to the weak contributions from the Decorative Architectural Products segment, which outweighed the improved performance of the Plumbing Products segment.

The ongoing uncertainties in the global economy and tariff-related risks are restricting Masco’s near-term prospects. Masco expects net sales to be down in low single digits year over year, with an adjusted operating margin of approximately 16.5% (compared with 17.5% in 2024). Adjusted EPS is now expected to be between $3.90 and $3.95, compared with $3.90-$4.10 expected earlier. The revised range compares with the adjusted EPS of $4.10 reported in 2024.

United Rentals, Inc.’s URI third-quarter 2025 EPS missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues beat the same. On a year-over-year basis, the top line increased, but the bottom line declined.

United Rentals reported record third-quarter revenues and adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong demand across construction and industrial end markets. Growth in both general rentals and specialty segments supported the results. Customer optimism, healthy backlogs and seasonal activity contributed to the overall strength. For 2025, United Rentals expects total revenues to be in the range of $16-$16.2 billion compared with $15.8-$16.1 billion expected earlier.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masco Corporation (MAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.