Markets
FLR

Fluor Q2 Loss Narrows - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) reported that its second-quarter net loss from continuing operations narrowed to $20.2 million from $436.1 million in the prior year.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to the company for the latest-quarter was $27 million, or $0.19 per share.

Consolidated segment profit for the quarter was $61 million, compared to a loss of $393 million a year ago. Results for the quarter reflect the impact to its operations due to a severe downturn in the economy related to COVID-19. There were no material project adjustments in the quarter.

Total revenue for the second-quarter declined to $4.09 billion from $4.15 billion in the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FLR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular