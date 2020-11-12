Fluor Q2 Loss Narrows - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) reported that its second-quarter net loss from continuing operations narrowed to $20.2 million from $436.1 million in the prior year.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to the company for the latest-quarter was $27 million, or $0.19 per share.

Consolidated segment profit for the quarter was $61 million, compared to a loss of $393 million a year ago. Results for the quarter reflect the impact to its operations due to a severe downturn in the economy related to COVID-19. There were no material project adjustments in the quarter.

Total revenue for the second-quarter declined to $4.09 billion from $4.15 billion in the prior year.

