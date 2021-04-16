Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 211% Share Price Gain

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 211%. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 11% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 8.6% in the last three months. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 62% in the last three years.

Fluor isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Fluor saw its revenue shrink by 9.3%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 211%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:FLR Earnings and Revenue Growth April 16th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Fluor shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 211% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 9% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Fluor , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

