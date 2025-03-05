Fluor JV Reaches New Milestone in TCO's Project at Kazakhstan

Fluor Corporation FLR led joint venture (JV), including Worley, Kazakh Institute of Oil and Gas and KazGiproNefteTrans Engineering Company, has successfully supported the completion and startup of Tengizchevroil’s (“TCO”) Future Growth Project (FGP).



This revolutionary project at the Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan has been supported by the Fluor-led joint venture since 2011, encompassing a series of engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance services.



FLR stock climbed 3% during Tuesday’s after-hours trading session.

Fluor JV’s Recent Work on the Project

Under TCO’s FGP, the recent milestone includes the construction of a new Third-Generation Plant (3GP), discovered in 1979. 3GP marks the start of the progress of crude oil production in the upcoming months.



After all the Tengiz facilities are operating at full capacity, the total crude oil production per annum by TCO is expected to be approximately 40 million tons. This milestone bodes well for Fluor’s Energy Solutions business segment’s prospects.



Per Mike Alexander, president of Fluor’s Energy Solutions business, “Fluor has supported TCO for the past 14 years and has been active in the Republic of Kazakhstan since 1982, working on projects that have helped shape the oil and gas industry.”

Fluor’s Refined Business Strategies Foster Growth

The company has been focusing on the “Building a Better Future” strategy for more than four years now. Through this strategy, it prioritizes driving growth across portfolios by enhancing markets outside of the traditional oil and gas sector; pursuing contracts with fair and balanced commercial terms that reward value, with a bias toward reimbursable contracts; reinforcing financial discipline and maintaining a solid balance sheet by generating predictable cash flow and earnings; and fostering a high-performance culture with purpose by advancing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and promoting social progress and sustainability.



This defined strategy has aided FLR’s backlog levels despite softness in certain end markets. Notably, out of the total backlog of $28.5 billion at 2024-end, 80% was reimbursable. Moving into 2025, Fluor is optimistic about the growing demand trends for its services, with signing new contracts and renewing the existing ones.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services provider have inched down 2% in the past year compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 18.8% decline. Its strategy of maintaining a diversified business portfolio mix permits it to focus on the more stable business markets and capitalize on developing the cyclical markets at suitable times.

FLR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Fluor currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



STRL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has gained 20.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2025 sales indicates a decrease of 4.1% and an increase of 20.5% for earnings per share (EPS) from a year ago.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. EME delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average. The stock has gained 30.9% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for EME’s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 12.8% and 8.6%, respectively, from a year ago.



Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ROCK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average. The stock has lost 22.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROCK’s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 9.8% and 15.5%, respectively, from a year ago.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.