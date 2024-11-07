Fluor Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Keep in Mind

Fluor Corporation FLR is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 8, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25% but net sales missed the same by 2.9%. Its EPS increased 11.8% and net sales grew 7.3% from the year-ago period, given solid contributions from the Urban Solutions segment.



This engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services provider’s EPS topped the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average of 29.7%.

Trend in Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLR’s third-quarter EPS is pegged at 78 cents, which has remained stable in the past 60 days. This suggests a decline of 23.5% from $1.02 reported a year ago.

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.76 billion, indicating a rise of 20.1% from $3.96 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Note

The company is poised to see a boost in its quarterly revenues, thanks to its cost-plus/low-risk bookings, its dedication to "Building a Better Future" strategy, and its diversified presence in the market. Robust demand for its services, mostly from Urban Solutions, is likely to have bolstered the company's quarterly demand.



Furthermore, the company is anticipated to benefit from the increasing global energy demand. Fluor’s successful execution of significant Energy Solutions projects and continued advancements in its legacy portfolio projects further enhance its positive outlook.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for backlog is currently pegged at $32.92 billion, indicating an increase from $26 billion in the year-ago period.



Segment-wise, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Solutions revenues (comprising 37.7% of second-quarter total revenues) is currently pegged at $1.69 billion, indicating an increase from $1.55 billion in the year-ago period.



The consensus mark for Urban Solutions revenues (comprising 43.3% of second-quarter total revenues) of $2.08 billion reflects growth from $1.43 billion a year ago.



The consensus mark for Mission Solutions segment revenues (comprising 16.7% of third-quarter 2023 total revenues) of $707 million depicts year-over-year growth from $655 million.



Other segment (comprising 2.3% of third-quarter revenues) is expected to register revenues of $318 million, down from $324 reported in prior year.



From the margin perspective, higher costs and expenses, lower contributions from some large projects and intense competition are expected to have weighed on the company’s bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Solutions’ segment profit is likely to increase 25.8% year over year, backed by increased execution activities on multiple advanced technology and life sciences projects.



However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Solutions, Mission Solutions and Other segments are likely to decline 54.2%, 15.8% and 400%, respectively.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fluor this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Fluor has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: FLR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

