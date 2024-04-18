Fluor (FLR) Wins a Spot in Global Contingency Services Contract

Fluor Corporation FLR clinched a significant win, securing a spot on the Global Contingency Services Multiple Award Contract III by the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific. This accolade positions Fluor among six elite firms eligible to compete for task orders with a combined value of up to $2 billion over a period of 102 months.



The contract underscores Fluor’s capability to swiftly deliver critical facility support services in response to a spectrum of exigencies, including natural disasters, humanitarian endeavors, or military exigencies. The scope of work extends across diverse global locations, encompassing even the most remote areas.



This achievement is a testament to FLR’s extensive legacy of over a century, serving both U.S. government and commercial clients in some of the most challenging and remote environments worldwide. The contract’s alignment with Fluor’s core competencies further solidifies its positioning as a go-to provider for high-quality, rapid-response contingency construction, humanitarian aid, and disaster recovery support, particularly in demanding circumstances.



NAVFAC Pacific's selection of Fluor highlights the company's esteemed reputation and proven track record in delivering mission-critical services. As the oldest of the U.S. Navy's System Commands, NAVFAC is deeply committed to enhancing Navy and Marine Corps combat readiness. By partnering with Fluor, NAVFAC ensures access to reliable, expert support for critical operations, underscoring the strategic significance of this partnership for both entities.



In conclusion, Fluor's inclusion in the Global Contingency Services Multiple Award Contract III underscores its position as a trusted partner for critical government initiatives. This contract not only validates Fluor's capabilities but also opens doors for substantial growth opportunities in the future.

Growing Backlog Level: A Boon

The demand for Fluor's services is clearly demonstrated by its robust prospect pipeline. The company is currently monitoring a list of potential projects that exceed its existing backlog by notable figures. The primary opportunities driving this demand include those in the chemicals sector, closely followed by energy transition, fuel production, as well as mining and metals and big data.



In 2023, Fluor successfully secured consolidated new awards amounting to $19.52 billion, with a book-to-burn ratio of 1.3x, which aligned with its full-year plan to achieve a book-to-burn ratio exceeding 1. Notably, 87% of these new awards are reimbursable. The total backlog, at the end of 2023, for Fluor stands at $29.44 billion, with 76% of it being reimbursable. The reported value portrays 13.2% year-over-year growth, with projects located outside of the United States being 62% compared with 49% in the prior year. This substantial backlog underscores the continued strong demand for Fluor's services and the recognized value it brings to its clients.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 31.8% in the past year compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 34.3% growth. The substantial backlog level underscores the continued strong demand for the company’s services and the recognized value it brings to its clients.

Key Picks

Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector.



Vulcan Materials Company VMC currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). The stock has gained 48.8% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VMC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VMC’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates an improvement of 2.3% and 19.7%, respectively, from a year ago.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.4%, on average. Shares of STRL have rallied 168.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 11.7% and 11.4%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



NVR, Inc. NVR currently sports a Zacks Rank 1. NVR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average. The stock has gained 30.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVR’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 7.6% and 7.4%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVR, Inc. (NVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.