Is Fluor (FLR) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Fluor (FLR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Fluor is one of 92 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fluor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLR's full-year earnings has moved 20.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, FLR has moved about 12.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 5.4%. As we can see, Fluor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sterling Infrastructure (STRL). The stock is up 37.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure's current year EPS has increased 12.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Fluor belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.4% so far this year, so FLR is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Sterling Infrastructure is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Fluor and Sterling Infrastructure as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.