Fluor (FLR) JV Secures $45 Billion Hanford Contract With DOE

Fluor Corporation FLR has been selected, along with partners, for the Hanford Integrated Tank Disposition Contract by the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”). The joint venture, Hanford Tank Waste Operations & Closure, LLC, will oversee environmental management operations at the Hanford Site in Washington state. This $45 billion, 10-year contract marks a significant opportunity for Fluor.



Shares of Fluor have gained 1.5% during the trading session and 1.6% in the after-hour trading session on Mar 7, 2024.



The scope of work includes crucial tasks in cleaning up the Hanford Site, such as operating tank farm facilities and the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant. Additionally, responsibilities encompass project management, security services, and environmental health and safety measures.



This contract underscores Fluor's commitment to environmental stewardship and highlights its expertise in managing complex projects. Through the equity method of accounting, Fluor will recognize its earnings per share (EPS) from this endeavor.



With the DOE's ambitious cleanup efforts at Hanford, this contract positions Fluor for substantial growth in the environmental management sector. As Fluor looks ahead, it eagerly anticipates contributing to the mission of restoring Hanford while delivering value to shareholders.

Shares of Fluor have gained 5.7% in the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s rise of 16.8%. Although shares have underperformed the industry, Fluor has been benefiting from robust end markets, strong client relationships and a resilient capital structure. The company’s fourth-quarter 2023 results depicted solid growth in new awards and backlog value, which, in turn, solidifies the growth prospects of the company.





Fluor's total new awards in the quarter were $7.61 billion compared with $4.6 billion in the year-ago period. The consolidated backlog at the fourth-quarter end was $29.44 billion, up from $26.05 billion at 2022-end.

Fluor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



