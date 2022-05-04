Fluor (FLR) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Fluor Corporation FLR is slated to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 6, before the market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7%. However, revenues lagged the consensus mark by 3.1%. On a year-over-year basis, the top line declined 3.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



The leading engineering service provider’s earnings topped the consensus mark in the last four quarters, the average being 140.7%.

Trend in Estimates

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has been stable at 20 cents in the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates a 185.7% increase from 7 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.19 billion, suggesting an 8.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $2.94 billion.

Factors to Note

Fluor’s first-quarter earnings and revenue are likely to have witnessed strong year-over-year growth. The company has been banking on ‘Building a Better Future’ strategy, which outlines four strategic priorities for driving shareholders’ value.



First, Fluor intends to drive growth across portfolios by enhancing markets outside of the traditional oil and gas sector. Second, it aims to pursue contracts with fair and balanced commercial terms that reward value with a bias toward reimbursable contracts. Third, it intends to reinforce financial discipline, maintaining a solid balance sheet by generating predictable cash flow and earnings. Finally, the company plans to foster a high-performance culture by enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and promoting social progress and sustainability.



Apart from this, its diversified business to mitigate the cyclicality of markets and solid prospects for NuScale nuclear projects are likely to have added positives. Impressive new orders and cost-saving moves are also supporting factors.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter backlog is pegged at $18.495 billion, indicating a 22.2% decline from the year-ago period. The consensus mark for new awards is $2.75 billion, suggesting a drop from the year-ago figure of $3.66 billion.



Higher costs for labor and materials as well as global supply chain issues might have put pressure on first-quarter performance.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Fluor this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

