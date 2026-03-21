Fluor Is Expanding Its Nuclear Energy Projects in Europe. Is Now the Time to Buy?

Key Points

Countries worldwide are expanding their nuclear capabilities, seeing it as a clean and reliable source.

Fluor has opened a new office in Bucharest, Romania, to manage significant nuclear energy projects.

Those projects include the small modular reactor plant in Doicești and the refurbishment of another plant.

10 stocks we like better than Fluor ›

Nuclear energy is making a comeback, as countries across the globe aim to expand their nuclear capabilities. This clean energy source not only complements renewables but also delivers the reliable baseload power that data centers need to thrive. One key company emerging in this evolving landscape is Fluor (NYSE: FLR), an engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) company.

The company is expanding its presence in Europe with a hub focused on developing next-generation small modular reactors and modernizing traditional plants. With nuclear energy gaining traction, Fluor could be a smart buy today. Here's what you need to know.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A new office in Romania will serve as a hub for two major projects

Fluor recently opened a new European office in Bucharest, Romania, which will serve as a hub for the company as it manages nuclear energy projects across the region. The company has emerged as a key player in Romania's nuclear energy development and is providing engineering, design, licensing, and project management services for two initiatives: the small modular reactor project (SMR) in Doicești and the expansion of the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant.

The SMR project, called RoPower, is perhaps the most discussed project right now. Here, the company serves as the lead EPC partner for the flagship deployment of NuScale Power's SMR technology at a decommissioned power plant in Romania. The plan is to deploy six 77-megawatt (MWe) NuScale Power Modules, providing 462 MWe of carbon-free, baseload power.

The VOYGR-6 plant is a 50/50 joint venture between Nuclearelectrica (a state-owned company) and Nova Power & Gas. In February, the shareholders of Nuclearelectrica officially approved the final investment decision, and the project is now moving into the pre-engineering procurement and construction phase. The approved plan will see one NuScale Power Module deployed, with the remaining five to be deployed if proven viable.

The first module is targeted for July of 2033, and the full six-module facility is expected to be completed by December of 2034.

While the RoPower project garners more attention, the expansion and refurbishment of the existing Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant is larger in terms of both capital expenditure and immediate revenue for Fluor. This multibillion-dollar program includes two massive undertakings: a 1.9 billion euro refurbishment of Unit 1 and the €3 billion construction of Units 3 and 4.

Fluor is the lead partner in the joint venture, which was awarded an EPCM contract valued at around $3.4 billion spanning nearly a decade. This project utilizes a reimbursable services model, providing stable, fee-based earnings. The Unit 1 refurbishment is projected to become operational in 2029, extending its life by 30 years, while Units 3 and 4 are projected to be completed by 2032.

Fluor is an alternative way to invest in the nuclear build-out

Fluor is expanding its nuclear energy footprint while strengthening its business to make it more resilient. The company is selling its stake in NuScale Power to capitalize on the stock's surge and will use the proceeds for share buybacks and other investments. It has also shifted more toward reimbursable contracts to protect against project cost overruns, which have been an issue in the past.

By providing "picks and shovels" for SMRs, large-scale expansions, and uranium enrichment, buying Fluor stock today offers investors exposure to the nuclear build-out without the idiosyncratic risks of uranium mining.

Should you buy stock in Fluor right now?

Before you buy stock in Fluor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fluor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $495,179!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,058,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 21, 2026.

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.