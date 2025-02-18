FLUOR Earnings Results: $FLR Reports Quarterly Earnings

FLUOR ($FLR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, missing estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $4,260,000,000, missing estimates of $4,464,195,525 by $-204,195,525.

FLUOR Insider Trading Activity

FLUOR insiders have traded $FLR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH L BRENNAN (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 62,521 shares for an estimated $2,986,879 .

. MARK E FIELDS (GROUP PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,831,268 .

. THOMAS P D'AGOSTINO (GROUP PRESIDENT) sold 7,681 shares for an estimated $433,139

FLUOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of FLUOR stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FLUOR Government Contracts

We have seen $8,242,885,485 of award payments to $FLR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

