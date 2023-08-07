Fluor Corp. To Offer $500 Mln Convertible Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - Engineering and construction firm Fluor Corporation (FLR) Monday announced its plan to offer $500 million convertible Senior Notes due 2029.

Fluor intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to pay to pay the cost of capped call transactions, to buy back a portion of its senior notes due 2024, and for general corporate purposes.

Fluor expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes up to an additional $75 million Notes.

Regarding pricing of the Notes, the company intends to negotiate with initial purchasers or their respective affiliates or other financial institutions, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.