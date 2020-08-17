Fluor Corp. Sells AMECO Caribbean Assets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) has sold substantially all of the assets of AMECO Caribbean, Inc. to Stewart's Automotive Group in Jamaica. The sale price is $22 million. The new company will operate as JAMECO Equipment Company Limited.

Fluor Corp. announced plans last year to fully divest its AMECO construction rental company. The company noted that the the sale marks the initial milestone of accomplishing this strategy with an ongoing focus on the company's core markets.

