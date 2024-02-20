News & Insights

Markets
FLR

Fluor Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

February 20, 2024 — 06:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fluor Corp. (FLR):

Earnings: -$21 million in Q4 vs. $9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.12 in Q4 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $117 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.57 per share Revenue: $3.82 billion in Q4 vs. $3.71 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.