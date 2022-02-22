Fluor Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fluor Corp. (FLR):

Earnings: -$145 million in Q4 vs. -$61 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.21 in Q4 vs. -$0.76 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $52.42 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Revenue: $3.16 billion in Q4 vs. $3.27 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.