Fluor Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $22 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $42 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $11 million or $0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $3.61 billion from $3.50 billion last year.

Fluor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $22 Mln. vs. $42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $3.61 Bln vs. $3.50 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 to $0.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.