Fluor Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $61 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $66 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $130 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $3.94 billion from $3.30 billion last year.

Fluor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $61 Mln. vs. $66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.43 -Revenue (Q2): $3.94 Bln vs. $3.30 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.30

