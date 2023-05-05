Fluor Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fluor Corp. (FLR):

Earnings: -$117 million in Q1 vs. $38 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.82 in Q1 vs. $0.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $48 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.37 per share Revenue: $3.75 billion in Q1 vs. $3.12 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.90

