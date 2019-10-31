Fluor Corp. Posts Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) reported a third-quarter loss per share of $5.29 compared to profit of $0.55, a year ago. The results included a non-cash charge of $546 million related to establishing a valuation allowance against net deferred-tax assets, a non-cash impairment charge of $290 million related to the COOEC-Fluor joint venture fabrication yard, Stork, and the Sacyr-Fluor joint venture in Spain, and $44 million for restructuring activities. Third-quarter revenue increased to $3.94 billion from $3.84 billion, prior year. New awards for continuing operations in the quarter were $2.6 billion.

