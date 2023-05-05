Fluor Corp. Affirms 2023 And 2026 Guidance

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) said, based on the volume of higher margin awards received over the past 12 months, the strength of prospect pipeline, and the strong execution platform deployed across portfolio, the company affirmed its 2023 and 2026 guidance. For 2023, the company expects adjusted EPS in a range of $1.50 to $1.90. For 2026, the company expects adjusted EPS in a range of $3.10 to $3.60.

First quarter net loss available to stockholders was $117 million compared to net income of $38 million, last year. Loss per share to stockholders was $0.82 compared to profit of $0.27. Adjusted EPS increased to $0.28 from $0.16, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.37, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue increased to $3.75 billion from $3.12 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $3.55 billion in revenue.

