Fluor Corp.: Stork Gets Contract From Babcock International

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corporation (FLR) said Stork, a Fluor company, was awarded a 2-year contract for inspections, surveillance and quality assurance services by Babcock International Group, covering various vendor sites in the United Kingdom, including Babcock's Rosyth site, as well as other global locations. Over the next two years, Stork will provide independent third-party inspection, surveillance and quality assurance services to assist Babcock International Group in complying with regulatory and legal requirements.

Stork's UK office in Aberdeen will lead the work. The project began in January 2021.

