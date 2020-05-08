Fluor Corp receives DOJ subpoena over accounting practices

May 8 (Reuters) - Engineering and construction firm Fluor Corp FLR.N said on Friday it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice, seeking documents related to projects for which it recorded charges in the second quarter of 2019.

In a filing on Friday, Fluor said a special committee was independently conducting a review of the company's prior period reporting.

Earlier in February, the company had said that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was investigating its accounting and financial reports for potential errors.

Fluor said it was coordinating its response to the SEC and DOJ and was cooperating with the agencies in providing the requested documents and information.

