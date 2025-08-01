Fluor Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.460 billion, or $14.81 per share. This compares with $169 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $72 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.9% to $3.978 billion from $4.227 billion last year.

Fluor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.460 Bln. vs. $169 Mln. last year. -EPS: $14.81 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $3.978 Bln vs. $4.227 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.95 to $2.15

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.