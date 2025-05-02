Markets
FLR

Fluor Corp. Posts Loss In Q1; Maintains 2025 Guidance

May 02, 2025 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) posted a first quarter net loss attributable to Fluor of $241 million compared to net income of $59 million, prior year. Loss per share was $1.42 compared to profit of $0.34. The company noted that equity method earnings included $477 million in mark-to-market losses on investment in NuScale, and a positive adjustment of $84 million to reflect the settlement of a claim on an infrastructure project completed over 12 years ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $155 million, up 76% from a year ago. Adjusted EPS increased to $0.73 from $0.47. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.50, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue was $4.0 billion, up 7% from last year.

The company maintained adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 of $575 to $675 million and adjusted EPS of $2.25 to $2.75 per share.

Shares of Fluor Corporation are up 5% in pre-market trade on Friday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.