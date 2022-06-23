Fluor Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FLR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.34, changing hands as low as $22.96 per share. Fluor Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.41 per share, with $31.319 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.36.

