Fluor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FLR

In trading on Monday, shares of Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.95, changing hands as high as $24.28 per share. Fluor Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.41 per share, with $31.319 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.