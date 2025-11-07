Fluor Boosts FY25 Outlook As Q3 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, engineering company Fluor Corp. (FLR) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 to a range of $2.10 to $2.25 per share from the prior guidance range of $1.95 to $2.15 per share.

On average, ten analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company reported a net loss of $697 million or $4.30 per share, compared to net income of $54 million or $0.31 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.68 per share, compared to $0.51 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $3.37 billion from $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.45 per share on revenues of $4.20 billion for the quarter.

