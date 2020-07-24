Fluor Appoints Joe Brennan To Succeed Michael Steuert As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Engineering company Fluor Corp. (FLR) announced Friday that Joe Brennan has been appointed as Fluor's chief financial officer (CFO) effective July 22, 2020, following Michael Steuert's decision to retire from the position.

Steuert has agreed to remain with the company as a senior advisor through the end of the year to assist with the transition.

Brennan returned to Fluor last year, after seven years of retirement, to help the new management team with the strategic review of the organization and to provide expertise as Fluor charted a new path forward.

Brennan has worked at Fluor since 1991 and most recently served as the senior vice president, operations controller since June 2020.

Previous roles include segment controller of Energy & Chemicals from 2016 to 2020 and general manager of Fluor's southern California operations from 2013 to 2016 as well as manager of ICA Fluor operations from 2008 to 2013.

