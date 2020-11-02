Markets
FLR

Fluor Appoints David Constable To Succeed Carlos Hernandez As CEO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Engineering company Fluor Corp. (FLR) announced Monday that David Constable has been appointed chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2021. Constable succeeds Carlos Hernandez, who will retire as CEO and a member of the company's Board at the end of the year.

Constable is a member of the Fluor Board of Directors since 2019. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles within the company from 1982 to 2011 , most recently as group president, Operations. Constable served as CEO of Sasol Ltd. from 2011 to 2016.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FLR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular