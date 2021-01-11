Fluor Announces New Segments - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) said, beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the company will conduct its operations in three business segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions and Mission Solutions. Also, Fluor Corp. has established two newly-consolidated functional organizations: Project Execution, led by Mark Fields, and Corporate Development and Sustainability, led by Al Collins.

Fluor Corp. said, as a result of our strategic review, the company has determined that maintenance services no longer fits within its core service portfolio. Fluor Corp. is initiating plans to sell Stork.

