Fluor Announces CFO Transition and Strategic Focus

Fluor Corporation has announced that Joe Brennan, their long-serving CFO, will retire by mid-2025, with John Regan set to succeed him in March 2025. Regan, currently serving as Fluor’s Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, brings over 30 years of financial expertise. His appointment reflects Fluor’s ongoing commitment to financial stability and strategic growth, promising continued focus on capital allocation and growth opportunities.

