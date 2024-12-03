News & Insights

Stocks

Fluor Announces CFO Transition and Strategic Focus

December 03, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fluor ( (FLR) ) has shared an announcement.

Fluor Corporation has announced that Joe Brennan, their long-serving CFO, will retire by mid-2025, with John Regan set to succeed him in March 2025. Regan, currently serving as Fluor’s Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, brings over 30 years of financial expertise. His appointment reflects Fluor’s ongoing commitment to financial stability and strategic growth, promising continued focus on capital allocation and growth opportunities.

For a thorough assessment of FLR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.