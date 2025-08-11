Fluor Acknowledges Court Decision In Legal Dispute Over Gladstone LNG Project

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR), Monday stated that it has acknowledged the decision made in favor of Santos by the Supreme Court of Queensland regarding a legal dispute over the Gladstone LNG project in Queensland, Australia.

Under the August 8, 2025, decision, the court accepted the recommendations of a panel of referees.

The company maintained that the contracting principles addressed by the court have wide-sweeping consequences in the engineering and construction industry.

Moreover, the company is reviewing the court decision and exploring its response including the timing of its appeal.

Additionally, it is also working with insurance carriers to address the obligations arising from the final judgment.

Notably, arguments and input from both parties will be heard by the court before a final judgment is delivered sometime later this year.

In the pre-market hours, FLR is trading at $42.01, up 0.30 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

