Markets
FLR

Fluor Acknowledges Court Decision In Legal Dispute Over Gladstone LNG Project

August 11, 2025 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR), Monday stated that it has acknowledged the decision made in favor of Santos by the Supreme Court of Queensland regarding a legal dispute over the Gladstone LNG project in Queensland, Australia.

Under the August 8, 2025, decision, the court accepted the recommendations of a panel of referees.

The company maintained that the contracting principles addressed by the court have wide-sweeping consequences in the engineering and construction industry.

Moreover, the company is reviewing the court decision and exploring its response including the timing of its appeal.

Additionally, it is also working with insurance carriers to address the obligations arising from the final judgment.

Notably, arguments and input from both parties will be heard by the court before a final judgment is delivered sometime later this year.

In the pre-market hours, FLR is trading at $42.01, up 0.30 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.