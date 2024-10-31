Fluidra’s Steady Growth and Optimistic Forecast for 2024

Fluidra (ES:FDR) has released an update.

Fluidra reported a 1% increase in sales to 1,637 million euros for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong third-quarter performance and its Simplification Program, which enhanced its EBITDA margin to 23.6%. The company saw significant growth across all regions, notably in North America, and achieved a net profit increase of 14% to 123 million euros, with excellent cash generation reducing net debt. Fluidra has updated its annual guidance, reflecting optimism for continued growth and cost savings initiatives.

For further insights into ES:FDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.