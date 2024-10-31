News & Insights

Stocks

Fluidra’s Steady Growth and Optimistic Forecast for 2024

October 31, 2024 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fluidra (ES:FDR) has released an update.

Fluidra reported a 1% increase in sales to 1,637 million euros for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong third-quarter performance and its Simplification Program, which enhanced its EBITDA margin to 23.6%. The company saw significant growth across all regions, notably in North America, and achieved a net profit increase of 14% to 123 million euros, with excellent cash generation reducing net debt. Fluidra has updated its annual guidance, reflecting optimism for continued growth and cost savings initiatives.

For further insights into ES:FDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.