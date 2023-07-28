News & Insights

Fluidra's H1 profit falls 38% as sales drop, cuts outlook

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

July 28, 2023 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by Joan Faus and David Latona for Reuters ->

BARCELONA, July 28 (Reuters) - Spanish swimming pool equipment company Fluidra's FLUI.MC on Friday reported first-half net profit of 104 million euros ($114.21 million), a 38% year-on-year fall, as sales dropped 18% due to the sector's normalization, leading it to narrow its 2023 outlook.

The world's largest maker of swimming pool equipment now sees its full-year sales and core profit closer to the lower end of the range previously forecast as weaker demand for new pools and bad weather during the quarter led to a shorter pool season.

It now expects its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to be between 410 million euros and 450 million euros this year down from a previous 410 million-480 million euro range and from 512 million euros last year, on revenue of 2 billion to 2.1 billion euros.

Fluidra's first half sales reached 1.2 billion, 18% lower than in the same period of last year and led by a weaker North American market, while its EBITDA was 25.6% lower, standing at 260 million euros.

Fluidra was one of the winners during pandemic lockdowns in 2020, benefiting from wealthy customers' appetite for buying or upgrading pools, but its business is slowing in what the company said is a normalisation of the sector and a complex economic environment.

