Fluidra raises guidance as COVID-19 lifts Q1 net profit 40-fold

BARCELONA, May 6 (Reuters) - Spain's Fluidra FLUI.MC, the world's largest swimming pool equipment maker, on Thursday raised its guidance after first quarter net profit jumped 40-fold to 67.3 million euro ($80.79 million) as the pandemic has boosted demand.

With sales growing 61% year-on-year in the first quarter, especially in North America, the company said it now expects a 25%-30% increase in 2021 up from a prior estimate of 15% as demand for residential swimming pools spurred by COVID-19 lockdowns around the world is likely to remain strong.

The Barcelona-based company, which entered Spain's blue chip index Ibex-35 in March, said it would achieve its 2022 strategic goals a year earlier than initially estimated as it predicted another "very strong season for residential pools in the Northern hemisphere."

Fluidra's first quarter core earnings grew 162% year on year to 134.8 million euro, above Refinitiv's estimate of 80 million euro.

