Fluidra Expands in Central Europe with BAC Acquisition

Fluidra (ES:FDR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fluidra has announced the acquisition of BAC pool systems, enhancing its product range with sustainable pool covers that significantly reduce water evaporation and heating costs. This strategic move strengthens Fluidra’s market presence in Central Europe, aligning with its commitment to sustainability and growth. The transaction is expected to close in early 2025, marking a significant step in Fluidra’s expansion strategy.

For further insights into ES:FDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.