Fluidra Expands in Central Europe with BAC Acquisition

November 25, 2024 — 03:06 am EST

Fluidra (ES:FDR) has released an update.

Fluidra has announced the acquisition of BAC pool systems, enhancing its product range with sustainable pool covers that significantly reduce water evaporation and heating costs. This strategic move strengthens Fluidra’s market presence in Central Europe, aligning with its commitment to sustainability and growth. The transaction is expected to close in early 2025, marking a significant step in Fluidra’s expansion strategy.

