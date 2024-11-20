News & Insights

Fluidra Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

November 20, 2024 — 01:31 am EST

Fluidra (ES:FDR) has released an update.

Fluidra has executed a share buyback program as part of its employee incentivization plan, purchasing shares on the Spanish Stock Exchanges. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing employee engagement and aligns with regulatory requirements.

