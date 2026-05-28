Fluidra CFO Xavier Tintoré To Step Down; Appoints Juan Graham As Successor

(RTTNews) - Fluidra SA (FLUIF, FDR.MC), a pool and wellness industry company, on Thursday announced that Chief Financial Officer Xavier Tintoré will step down from the role on August 1, and appointed Juan Graham as successor, effective June 1.

Graham will join the company's Executive Committee and work closely with Tintoré during the transition period.

Xavier Tintoré steps down from the role after 16 years with the company.

Tintoré will continue supporting the company through the end of the year.

The transition follows a planned succession process.

Graham brings more than 25 years of international finance leadership experience and most recently served as CFO at FibroGen and Perspective Therapeutics.

Fluidra is currently trading 0.57% lesser at EUR 19.07 on the Madrid Stock Exchange.

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