Fluidra (BIT:1FDR) Price Target Increased by 12.33% to 28.20

The average one-year price target for Fluidra (BIT:1FDR) has been revised to €28.20 / share. This is an increase of 12.33% from the prior estimate of €25.11 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €22.11 to a high of €33.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.72% from the latest reported closing price of €25.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluidra. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FDR is 0.40%, an increase of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.54% to 1,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 862K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares , representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FDR by 5.79% over the last quarter.

DRIOX - Driehaus International Small Cap Growth Fund holds 164K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares , representing an increase of 12.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FDR by 4.40% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 76K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares , representing a decrease of 416.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FDR by 81.06% over the last quarter.

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 59K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FDR by 12.53% over the last quarter.

WTMVX - Segall Bryant & Hamill Global Large Cap Fund -Retail Class holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

