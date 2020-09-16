Fluidigm's Saliva Coronavirus Test Being Run by 2 Certified Labs

After receiving an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month, Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) reported that its saliva-based test for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is being run at two Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified labs. The tests, which go by the unweildly name, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay, are being processed by ImmunoGenomics, based in metropolitan Houston, and Vero Diagnostics, of Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

These aren't the first labs to start testing Fluidigm's saliva-based test. A Fluidigm representative told The Motley Fool, "We highlighted ImmunoGenomics and Vero Diagnostics because they are representative of the small- and medium-sized labs that are running our test. In addition, large public health organizations and major academic centers are adopting our saliva-based test."

Image source: Getty Images.

Unlike most coronavirus tests, the Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay doesn't require a swab to be stuck up the patient's nose, which many patients have reported as uncomfortable. Instead, a little saliva is all that's required for the machine to determine if the novel coronavirus is present. The data package submitted to the FDA showed 100% agreement between the saliva test and the nasal test.

The test runs on Fluidigm's Biomark HD system, so any CLIA certified lab with the machine should be able to run the test. The system can run up to 6,000 samples per day per system, although both ImmunoGenomics and Vero Diagnostics are currently only running about 3,000 of Fluidigm's saliva tests per day.

10 stocks we like better than Fluidigm

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fluidigm wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Brian Orelli, PhD and The Motley Fool have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.