Fluent Inc’s Financial Stability at Risk: Regulatory Hurdles and Urgent Capital Needs Threaten Future

Fluent Inc (FLNT) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

Fluent Inc faces significant uncertainty regarding its ability to continue as a going concern due to a sustained decline in operating results, mainly attributed to strict regulatory requirements on its digital media properties. The company’s financial position is further strained by non-compliance with financial covenants under the SLR Credit Agreement and a critical need to raise $7.5 million by November 29, 2024. Despite efforts to secure additional capital, there is no assurance that these measures will succeed, which may lead to an event of default with serious financial repercussions. This precarious situation could negatively affect relationships with business partners and adversely impact the company’s stock price, complicating future financing efforts.

The average FLNT stock price target is $4.00, implying 41.84% upside potential.

