Fluent, Inc. Survey Reveals Impact of Post-Purchase Ads on Consumer Engagement and Loyalty

Fluent, Inc. survey reveals post-purchase ads boost product discovery, enhance shopping experience, and foster customer loyalty.

Fluent, Inc. has unveiled findings from a survey of over 1,000 US adults regarding the effectiveness of post-purchase advertisements found on e-commerce confirmation pages. These ads aim to enhance the shopping experience by providing personalized offers, leading to greater product discovery and encouraging repeat purchases. Key results indicate that 57% of participants discovered new products through these ads, and 63% felt that they improved their overall shopping experience. Additionally, 54% noted that these ads offered valuable discounts, while 88% of consumers who appreciated personalized suggestions were likelier to return. Fluent emphasizes that such advertising not only enriches customer engagement but also generates significant revenue for retailers, thereby benefiting both consumers and advertisers alike.

Potential Positives

The survey indicates that 57% of consumers discovered new products or services through post-purchase ads, highlighting the effectiveness of these ads in enhancing product discovery.

63% of respondents reported that post-purchase ads improve their shopping experience, demonstrating their positive influence on consumer engagement.

88% of participants who found post-purchase ads personalized were more likely to return, indicating these ads significantly contribute to customer retention and loyalty.

Fluent’s use of advanced AI-driven algorithms and 14 years of first-party data strengthens its position in the commerce media ecosystem, providing measurable value for retailers and advertisers.

Potential Negatives

The survey results may indicate a reliance on post-purchase advertising for revenue generation, suggesting vulnerability if consumer interest in such ads diminishes.

Providing a large percentage (88%) of customers indicating reliance on post-purchase ads for improved experience may raise concerns about the sustainability of customer loyalty.

The focus on post-purchase ads as a primary strategy could alienate consumers who may find such ads intrusive or irrelevant, potentially damaging brand perception over time.

FAQ

What are post-purchase ads?

Post-purchase ads are personalized offers displayed on ecommerce confirmation pages to engage shoppers after checkout.

How do post-purchase ads enhance the shopping experience?

57% of shoppers who engaged with post-purchase ads discovered new products, enhancing their overall shopping experience.

What percentage of shoppers find post-purchase ads valuable?

54% of shoppers believe that post-purchase ads improve their shopping experience by providing useful discounts and promotions.

Do post-purchase ads influence consumer loyalty?

Yes, 88% of consumers report that personalized post-purchase ads make them more likely to return to shop again.

How does Fluent utilize data for effective post-purchase advertising?

Fluent leverages 14 years of first-party data and machine learning to optimize the content and timing of post-purchase ads.

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading commerce media solutions company, today released the results of a new survey revealing how post-purchase ads enhance the shopping experience, drive product discovery, and encourage repeat purchases.





Post-purchase ads, which appear on ecommerce confirmation pages, are designed to keep shoppers engaged with personalized offers after the checkout. With responses from over 1,000 US adults, the survey explores how these ads influence consumer behavior, build loyalty, and create value for both shoppers and retailers.







57% of shoppers who converted on a post-purchase offer discovered a new product or service they love.



63% of those who encounter post-purchase ads after every online purchase say these ads enhance their shopping experience.











54% of shoppers say post-purchase ads improve the shopping experience by offering useful discounts and promotions, and 62% say deals and discounts motivate them to click.















88% of those who say post-purchase ads improve the shopping experience by offering personalized suggestions are more likely to return.











“Retailers tell us that post-purchase ads don’t disrupt the shopping journey—they enhance it," said Jessica Batty, SVP of Marketing at Fluent. "Consumers are looking for relevant, personalized offers, and this survey confirms that post-purchase ads drive not only product discovery but also repeat purchases and long-term loyalty. Our marketing expertise and consumer-centric approach help us work with our partners to design relevant and meaningful ads powered by Fluent’s identity graph and advanced AI-driven algorithms. Supported by 14 years of first-party data, these algorithms determine the optimal content and timing for each customer throughout the shopping journey, enhancing value for our media partners, advertisers, and consumers alike.”





As a key component of the broader commerce media ecosystem, post-purchase advertising provides retailers with an incremental revenue stream that integrates seamlessly into the customer journey. Beyond boosting retailer monetization, these ads create high-impact ad opportunities for advertisers and deliver relevant offers to consumers while they’re in a buying mindset.





Fluent fielded the online survey in December of 2024 among 1,003 US consumers aged 18-65 who made an online purchase in the past 30 days and recalled seeing at least one post-purchase ad. The full survey report is available for download



here



.







About Fluent, Inc.







Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging diverse ad inventory, robust first-party data, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights visit



https://www.fluentco.com/



.







Contact Information







Investor Relations





Fluent, Inc.







InvestorRelations@fluentco.com





